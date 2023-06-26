Sebi affidavit in Zee case runs into SAT wall2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 11:30 PM IST
SAT, while hearing a plea filed by Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra challenging Sebi’s 12 June order that restrained them from holding any key position in any listed entity, posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday
MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday refused to take on record an additional affidavit filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a matter pertaining to the alleged diversion of funds by Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
