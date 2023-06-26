MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday refused to take on record an additional affidavit filed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a matter pertaining to the alleged diversion of funds by Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The tribunal, while hearing a plea filed by Goenka and Chandra challenging Sebi’s 12 June order that restrained them from holding any key position in any listed entity, posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala said, “Considering the objections raised, we are of the opinion that the additional affidavit which has been filed during the course of the hearing will not be taken into consideration while passing the final orders."

On Monday, Darius Khambata, senior counsel appearing for Sebi, informed the tribunal that there was an additional affidavit that the regulator wanted to submit before the tribunal. The senior counsel added that the affidavit has some additional details of Sebi’s ongoing investigation into the matter.

This was opposed by Goenka and Chandra, stating that their arguments and submissions made before the tribunal earlier on 19 June were entirely based to contest the affidavit that was earlier filed by Sebi after the directions passed by the tribunal in the matter.

“There was no such glaring ‘urgency’ which required Sebi to pass an ex-parte order granting us a post-decisional hearing. This appeal is not on merits, but it is more to do with the procedure adopted in the current case. Given an opportunity we would have much to say about the conclusions that have been reached by Sebi in the impugned order," Janak Dwarkadas, the senior counsel for Goenka argued. Opposing Sebi’s affidavit, Dwarkadas argued that the affidavit was given to his clients at 1 am. “The attempt appears to be to compel us to seek time. Our submission is that this affidavit ought not to be taken on record given the fact that it came one week after the hearing that took place on 19 June," he said.

“In case Sebi has found some additional material in terms of its ongoing investigation, we deserve to be heard by the Sebi’s members on merits. If the affidavit is taken on record, we have a lot to say about it."

Mint could not access the additional affidavit filed by the regulator.

On the other hand, Somasekhar Sundaresan, senior counsel representing Chandra, stated that Sebi’s 12 June order was erroneous, as Chandra doesn’t continue to be at the helm of affairs at ZEE. “Chandra had stepped down from his position on 20 August 2020. Following this he was titled the ‘Chairman Emeritus’ of ZEE. It is just a titular honorific. The question to ask would be was there a need for the order and not is there a need to set aside the order," the senior counsel said.

Sebi has argued that Chandra and Goenka were involved in a myriad of different schemes and transactions through which a vast amount of public money belonging to listed companies was diverted to private entities owned and controlled by these persons.

