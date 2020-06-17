MUMBAI : Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has filed a letters patent appeal against the Gujarat High Court order which had stayed the winding up process of Franklin Templeton's shuttered schemes.

Letters patent appeal is an appeal by a petitioner against a decision of a single judge to another bench of the same court.

In the petition Sebi said that the court had erred in staying the crucial e-voting process. This will ultimately delay the entire winding up process and cause loss to unit holders, the petition said. Sebi added that the court in its ruling on 8 June has erred in interpreting that unit holders consent is needed before the winding up decision. On 8 June the Gujarat High Court had ruled in favour of continuing stay on e-voting process till Sebi’s forensic report on alleged lapses in managing these schemes is made public.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the petition.

Franklin Templeton India on 23 April had decided to wind up its 6 debt schemes owing to severe illiquidity and redemption pressures.

“The impugned order passed by the Learned Single Judge is illegal, arbitrary and suffers from excessive jurisdiction and is required to be quashed and set aside," said Sebi in the petition.

Sebi said that if consent of the unitholders is also required for decision for wind up undertaken due to urgent events by the Trustees, then there would not be any difference with an independent provision which speaks about the role of unitholders in winding up.

Obtaining the consent of the investors will not be in their interest as it would not just delay implementation of the decision but also result in eroding the value of the securities.

“Trustees will have to redeem the units, may have to sell assets at a distressed value which would adversely affect the interest of unit-holders. Further in the scenario when decision of the trustees was needed immediately on happening of an event and they were made to redeem units while waiting for unit-holder approval, the informed and big investor will immediately exit while small and ignorant investor will be left with illiquid underling securities," said Sebi.

Further if unitholders do not consent then it would force trustees to reopen schemes for transactions and all unit holders will put redemption requests.

“To meet the redemption requests the Mutual Fund have to distress sell securities at deep discount. Any distress sale of assets of a scheme in an illiquid bond market will reduce the NAV (Net Asset Value) which will be detrimental to the unit holders," said Sebi.

As per Sebi, more the delay in the liquidation process more may be the monetary loss caused to the unit holders.

The regulator in the plea re-iterated that the Sebi forensic report is an internal document and not a public document.

“Decision for winding up of a Scheme cannot be dependent on forensic report obtained by the Appellant," said Sebi.

Separately, Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) who is engaged in legal battle with Franklin in Madras High Court, in a statement on Wednesday said investors are staring at huge losses.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via