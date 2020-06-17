In the petition Sebi said that the court had erred in staying the crucial e-voting process. This will ultimately delay the entire winding up process and cause loss to unit holders, the petition said. Sebi added that the court in its ruling on 8 June has erred in interpreting that unit holders consent is needed before the winding up decision. On 8 June the Gujarat High Court had ruled in favour of continuing stay on e-voting process till Sebi’s forensic report on alleged lapses in managing these schemes is made public.