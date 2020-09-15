The audit also names a private bank that had issued a long-term loan facility of ₹500 crore to Avantha Holdings Ltd (AHL), a promoter entity of CG Power. Post-dated cheques were issued for and on behalf of CG Power to the bank towards a loan of ₹500 crore commencing from May 2016. There was regular replacement after every three months with fresh cheques. “On one hand, the cheque replacement over the period was a regular affair and was in everybody’s knowledge. However, once the chain broke it, became an issue, which was also taken up by the board, which treated it as security given for the loan availed by AHL," said MSA in the forensic audit. In addition to lenders, forensic audit has also raised concerns on the conduct of the company’s statutory auditor, which seemingly turned a blind eye to instances of gross violations.