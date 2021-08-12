Sebi bans 15 entities in ZEE Ltd insider trading case; impounds 24 crore

It was also observed that Gopal Ritolia and Jatin Chawla through the trading accounts of their respective mothers had taken significant positions in the scrip of ZEEL prior to the announcement of other price sensitive announcements-- financial results for the second quarter of FY 2020 as well as FY 2021 and the launch of the cinema to home service, ZEE Plex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}