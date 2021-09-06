Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred 85 entities from participating in the capital market for up to one year over manipulation of company shares.

The banned entities include Sunrise Asian, whose shares were manipulated, and its five director. They have been directed not to “access the securities market or buy, sell or otherwise deal in the securities market, either directly or indirectly, or be associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever, for a period of one year."

The market watchdog has barred 79 other entities from the capital market for six months.

SEBI had conducted an investigation in the scrip of Sunrise Asian fromOctober 16, 2012, to September 30, 2015, based on a reference received from the Principal Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Kolkata. The probe was meant to ascertain whether there was any violation of the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations 2003 by certain entities while trading.

In the investigation, SEBI discovered that pursuant to allotment of shares under the scheme of amalgamation, Sunrise Asian and its then directors had devised an arrangement whereby 83 connected entities had manipulated the price of the scrip in four patches of trading during the investigation period, violating PFUTP norms.

The regulator found that 77 out of the 83 connected entities were counterparties to the sale of shares by 1,059 entities/allottees at the artificially inflated or manipulated price, thereby violating rules.

Of the 83 entities, instant proceeding initiated against four entities has been disposed of. Of the four entities, two have passed away and one has settled the case with Sebi under settlement mechanism.

In a separate order on Friday, the regulator prohibited Coral Hub Ltd from the capital markets for three years and six individuals for period varying from 2-3 years for violating regulatory norms.

These individuals were either directors of the company or part of audit committee of Coral Hub Ltd at the time of violation. The entities published false, inflated and misleading financial results of the company during 2008-09 and 2009-10, failed to disclose the sales made to related party under the head related party transaction in annual report for 2009-10, SEBI said in its order. Through such acts, they violated the provision of PFUTP norms.

The order comes after SEBI received a complaint alleging that revenues and profit of Coral Hub were fabricated and artificial. Thereafter, the regulator conducted an investigation into the matter for the period from April 2008 to June 2010 to ascertain the violations, if any, of the provisions of SEBI Act and PFUTP norms.

