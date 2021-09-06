SEBI bans 85 entities from capital market over share price manipulation

These individuals were either directors of the company or part of audit committee of Coral Hub Ltd at the time of violation. The entities published false, inflated and misleading financial results of the company during 2008-09 and 2009-10, failed to disclose the sales made to related party under the head related party transaction in annual report for 2009-10, SEBI said in its order. Through such acts, they violated the provision of PFUTP norms.