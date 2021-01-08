Sebi bans Mountain View Developers and three people for six months

Mountain View Developers and three were restricted from accessing the securities market for six months by Sebi on Friday for unfair trading activities with the shares of Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

The noticees -- Rajesh Chetanji Tawri, Aanad Balavantrai Boghani, Kaushik Bipinchandra Dhanki and Mountain View Developers Pvt Ltd -- were banned after the market regulator launched an investigation into the scrip of Anukaran between the period of January 1, 2012 and January 6, 2015.

It was found that the company had not made any corporate announcement while the share price rose from ₹35.15 to ₹256.25 during January 1 to December 26, 2012. Only Boghani and Dhanki were collectively trading during the major part of this period.

The banned individuals had traded amongst themselves which was clearly unfair and manipulative in nature, Sebi said.

"By executing those manipulative trades repeatedly at higher prices, Tawri, Boghani and Dhanki were able to trigger a rapid rise in the price of the scrip, which was not real but only an outcome of such manipulative trades," it noted.

According to the regulator, Mountain View Developers provided shares of the company to Tawri in an off-market transaction albeit at a loss and the transfer was done for the purpose of manipulating the share price.

The noticees have been banned for violating the provisions of Prohibition of Unfair Trade Practices Regulations.

Non-compliance to summon

In a separate order, Sebi imposed ₹10 lakh fine on Satish Vasant Ghone for failure to comply with the summons issued in the matter of Kanchan International Ltd.

The regulator noted that it had issued summons to Ghone (noticee) asking him to furnish certain information related to off-market transactions entered into by him in the shares of Kanchan International, which was relevant for the purpose of an investigation.

However, the noticee failed to produce the documents as sought by the Investigating Authority which hampered the probe, Sebi said.

Separately, Yogesh Bhai Shah HUF, Smita D Gandhi and Yogesh Shah (noticees) have been slapped with a fine of ₹2 lakh each for violating the takeover regulations while dealing in the shares of Global Securities Ltd.

Sebi found that the noticees did not make the required disclosures with respect to the change in their shareholdings, thereby violating insider trading norms.

With inputs from agencies.

