Sebi bans Zee promo Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from holding directorial, key managerial roles over siphoning of funds4 min read 12 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Essel Group's Subhash Chandra & ZEE CEO Punit Goenka have been banned by Sebi from holding any director or KMP position in any listed company or its subsidiaries till further notice for siphoning funds from ZEEL. ZEEL has been asked to place this order before its board within 7 days.
Market regulator Sebi has banned Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group and Punit Goenka, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) from holding a director or Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders. Sebi's directions come after the regulator found out that Chandra and Goenka siphoned off funds for their own benefits from their listed entity ZEEL.
