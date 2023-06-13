Sebi bars Chandra, son Punit from holding key posts3 min read 13 Jun 2023, 12:27 AM IST
The interim order has come at a time when the company is seeking regulatory approvals for a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd promoters Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka from holding key roles, including board positions and top executive positions, in any publicly traded company. The directions come after the markets regulator found them prima facie guilty of siphoning funds from the listed entity for their personal benefit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×