MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd promoters Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka from holding key roles, including board positions and top executive positions, in any publicly traded company. The directions come after the markets regulator found them prima facie guilty of siphoning funds from the listed entity for their personal benefit.

The interim order, while likely to be challenged by the promoters, has come at a time when the company is seeking regulatory approvals for a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, and such an order, legal experts believe, is a major blow for the company.

An interim order is issued by Sebi when there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing. Once Sebi concludes the probe, final orders are issued.

“The noticees (Chandra and Goenka) shall cease to hold the position of a director or a Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders," the Sebi order read.

The resignation of two independent directors of Zee — Sunil Kumar and Neharika Vohra — from the board in 2019, citing various concerns, including the appropriation of fixed deposits of Zee by Yes Bank, had prompted Sebi to initiate a probe into the matter.

“The only silver lining for Zee is that the order is interim in nature, and they have the opportunity to file their replies and be heard. Likely they will seek and get an injunction pending a final order."

According to the Sebi order, Chandra had provided a letter of comfort (LOC) for a ₹200 crore loan to Essel Group Mobility. The probe revealed he gave this LOC without obtaining board approval for the same.

“The above facts make out a prima facie case of Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka having abused their position as directors/KMPs of a listed company for siphoning off funds for their own benefit," said Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of Sebi in the 16-page order.

Sebi also justified these interim directions against Chandra and Goenka, citing their active involvement in running the company even today.

“Although the Promoter Family is only holding 3.99% shares in ZEEL, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka continue to be at the helm of affairs of ZEEL. Considering the above, I am of the opinion that, while the investigation is still underway, their continuation as a director/key managerial personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries is likely to be prejudicial to the interest of those companies, particularly its investors," the order said.

It is important to note that Chandra has long resigned from the company, while Goenka continues to be the managing director and CEO of Zee.

The company did not respond to Mint’s request for comments till press time Monday.

The Sebi order observed that the accused alienated assets of Zee and other listed entities of Essel Group to benefit certain group entities controlled by the same promoters. Sebi also observed Chandra and Goenka used complex corporate structures to carry out these transactions.

“The siphoning of funds appears to be a well-planned scheme since, in some instances, the layering of transactions involved using as many as 13 entities as pass-through entities within a short period of two days only," the order read.

Such transactions, along with poor corporate governance practices, led the company’s stock to fall significantly. Between FY19 and FY23, Zee shares lost a third of their value. Shares of Zee closed at ₹195 on Monday, up 0.5% from the previous close. At its peak, Zee shares traded at around ₹600 in FY19.

Sebi’s order also pointed out disclosure lapses on behalf of the accused, as these transactions were misreported in the annual reports.

“The misrepresentation in the annual report of Zee and false submission to Sebi that it had received the funds from associate entities prima facie amount to fraudulent and unfair trade practices," Sebi said.