Home >Companies >News >Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for 1 year
Kishore Biyani (Photo: Mint)

Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for 1 year

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Kishore Biyani has also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Future Retail for 2 years

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of 1 year in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading between March and April 2017.

Biyani has also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Future Retail for 2 years. Sebi said it reached the decision on Biyani after probe into 2017 case in use of unpublished price sensitive information to trade in Future Retail shares.

Biyani and some other parties involved have been directed to jointly disgorge an amount of 17.78 crore to Sebi.

Sebi also barred Future Corporate Resource Limited Employee Welfare Trust and 4 others from securities market for 1 year.

The Sebi order pertains to trades executed when FCRL merged into Suhani Trading and Investment Consultants Private Limited.

