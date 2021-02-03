Sebi bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for 1 year1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Kishore Biyani has also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Future Retail for 2 years
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kishore Biyani has also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Future Retail for 2 years
Markets regulator Sebi has barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of 1 year in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading between March and April 2017.
Markets regulator Sebi has barred Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for a period of 1 year in a case pertaining to alleged insider trading between March and April 2017.
Biyani has also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Future Retail for 2 years. Sebi said it reached the decision on Biyani after probe into 2017 case in use of unpublished price sensitive information to trade in Future Retail shares.
Biyani has also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in securities of Future Retail for 2 years. Sebi said it reached the decision on Biyani after probe into 2017 case in use of unpublished price sensitive information to trade in Future Retail shares.
Biyani and some other parties involved have been directed to jointly disgorge an amount of ₹17.78 crore to Sebi.
Sebi also barred Future Corporate Resource Limited Employee Welfare Trust and 4 others from securities market for 1 year.
The Sebi order pertains to trades executed when FCRL merged into Suhani Trading and Investment Consultants Private Limited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.