SEBI bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from from holding key positions in Zee; probe to complete in 8 months 14 Aug 2023
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 14 modified its order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, and barred them from holding the post of director or key managerial personnel in at least four Zee Group companies as well as in the merged entity of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India till further directions.