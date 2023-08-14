Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  SEBI bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka from from holding key positions in Zee; probe to complete in 8 months

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:31 PM IST Livemint

  • SEBI barred Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from holding key managerial positions in Zee Group companies

Goenka has been restrained from becoming the Managing Director at the merged entity of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India, (Mint)

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 14 modified its order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, and barred them from holding the post of director or key managerial personnel in at least four Zee Group companies as well as in the merged entity of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India till further directions.

Goenka has also been restrained from becoming the Managing Director at the merged entity of ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India, now known as Culver Max Entertainment. The deal is yet to be complete.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED. KINDLY REFRESH

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 10:31 PM IST
