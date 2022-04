Capital markets regulator Sebi has come up with a risk management framework for evaluating risk level of commodities -- gold and gold- related instruments -- in which mutual funds are permitted to invest on risk-o-meter.

"For evaluation of risk value of commodities in which mutual funds are permitted to invest, it has been decided that investment in commodities by mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of the said commodity," Sebi said in a circular.

The annualized volatility will be computed quarterly based on past 15 years’ prices of benchmark index of the said commodity.

The annualized volatility risk value on risk-o-meter less than 10% and 10-15% will have a risk score of 3, 15-20% at 4 (Moderately High), 15-20% at 5 (High) and greater than 20% score will be at 6% (Very High).

Explaining with an example, Sebi said if the price of gold has annualized volatility of 18% based on the price of gold of the past 15 years, then gold and gold related instruments will have a risk value of 5 (high) on risk-o-meter.

In October 2020, the regulator had said investment in gold and gold-related instruments by schemes will be valued at 4 from risk perspective.

This new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

