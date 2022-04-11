Sebi brings new norms to evaluate risk value of gold, and related instruments

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a circular, Sebi said it has been decided that investment in such commodities by the mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of such commodities.
Capital markets regulator Sebi has come up with a risk management framework for evaluating risk level of commodities -- gold and gold- related instruments -- in which mutual funds are permitted to invest on risk-o-meter.
"For evaluation of risk value of commodities in which mutual funds are permitted to invest, it has been decided that investment in commodities by mutual fund schemes will be assigned a risk score corresponding to the annualized volatility of the price of the said commodity," Sebi said in a circular.
The annualized volatility will be computed quarterly based on past 15 years’ prices of benchmark index of the said commodity.
The annualized volatility risk value on risk-o-meter less than 10% and 10-15% will have a risk score of 3, 15-20% at 4 (Moderately High), 15-20% at 5 (High) and greater than 20% score will be at 6% (Very High).
Explaining with an example, Sebi said if the price of gold has annualized volatility of 18% based on the price of gold of the past 15 years, then gold and gold related instruments will have a risk value of 5 (high) on risk-o-meter.
In October 2020, the regulator had said investment in gold and gold-related instruments by schemes will be valued at 4 from risk perspective.
This new framework will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.
