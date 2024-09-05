“From a governance standpoint, all three - ICICI Bank, Greater Pacific Capital and Ms. Buch need to explain what was the role of Ms. Buch at ICICI Bank between 2011 and 2013 and what were the circumstances that made the bank and her other employer, Greater Pacific Capital, agree that she could work at both places," said a corporate governance expert on the condition of anonymity. “As the head of the Singapore office of Greater Pacific Capital, she would not have managed to come to ICICI Bank’s office. So, was she getting paid by ICICI Bank during those two years?"