Claims baseless, no probe into Adani since 2016, Sebi tells SC

Claims baseless, no probe into Adani since 2016, Sebi tells SC1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 12:07 AM IST
India's Securities and Exchange Board has not investigated Adani group companies since 2016 for suspected misuse of global depository receipts, the regulator said. The statement contradicts comments made by junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary in July, when he said Sebi was investigating Adani group companies for non-compliance. Sebi has requested an additional six months to conclude its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg incident.
New Delhi: The markets regulator has not investigated publicly traded Adani group companies since 2016 for suspected misuse of global depository receipts (GDRs) to route black money or any other violation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) told the Supreme Court on Monday.
