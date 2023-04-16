Sebi cracks down on Brightcom Group for accounting irregularities2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Sebi said that the the promoter group of the company has directly ‘benefitted as a result of manipulation of financial statements.’
The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cracked down on ad-tech and new-media company Brightcom Group Limited (BGL) through an order for non-compliance, and violating norms.
