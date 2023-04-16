Sebi cracks down on Brightcom Group for accounting irregularities

“Such allottees included 4 entities which subsequently became part of promoter Group. By virtue of the same, the shareholding of the promoters and promoter group of the Company now stands at 18.47%,as on December 31, 2022. The abovementioned preferential allotment was done at Rs.7.70 per share (face value of each share was Rs.2). Subsequently, there were two bonus issues in the ratio of 1:4 and 2:3 during FY 2021-22, as a result of which the effective allotment for the preferential allottees came to Rs.3.70(approx.)per share," said Sebi in its order.