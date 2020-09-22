Sebi debars 12 DHFL promoters for frauds causing 17,000-cr impact on accounts

DHFL had shown in its accounts that ₹23,815 crore was disbursed to “Bandra Book" entities in the accounts. But, out of this, only ₹11,755.79 crore was actually disbursed, said the Sebi order on the basis of an initial report prepared by Grant Thornton India Llp, which was appointed as transaction auditor in order to scrutinise the authenticity of transactions done by the Wadhawans.