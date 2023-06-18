Sebi defends its order against Zee Entertainment promoters

Sebi defends its order against Zee Entertainment promoters2 min read 18 Jun 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Sebi’s submission comes in response to a plea by Goenka and Chandra challenging the regulator’s order, restraining them from holding key managerial positions in listed firms.
MUMBAI : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra, and chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka, are involved in a multitude of schemes and transactions where large sums of public funds from listed companies have been diverted to private entities controlled by them, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in an affidavit filed before the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×