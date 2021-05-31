Sebi delays implementation of norms on reducing information overload

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on Monday extended the timeline for the implementation of a framework that looks to enhance the quality of disclosure of risk and performance and portfolio of the schemes, without creating information overload on investors.

The markets regulator in April had asked mutual funds to share details of risk, performance and portfolio with investors, only for the schemes in which they have invested.

These norms were earlier scheduled to come into effect from 1 June. “Based on the representation received from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), it has been decided to extend the implementation date of the provisions of the aforesaid circular to 1 September," the markets regulator said in a circular.

As per the norms, mutual funds or asset management companies have to disclose risk-o-meter of the scheme and the benchmark while disclosing the performance of scheme to the investor only for the schemes in which the unitholders are invested as on the date.

Moreover, fund houses have to send the details only to the unitholders of the scheme portfolio while communicating the fortnightly, monthly and half-yearly statement of scheme portfolio via email.

