Sebi said to have examined Deloitte’s role in Zee Entertainment case, given clean chit

Apoorva AjithDevina Sengupta
3 min read14 Aug 2026, 09:33 AM IST
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Deloitte stepped down as ZEEL's auditor in 2022.
Summary
The regulator ruled that Deloitte was not aware of full facts regarding ZEEL's unauthorized 2018 property pledge and that disclosure duties rest with company management.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) examined Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (Deloitte) in 2024 over its role as the statutory auditor of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) regarding transactions made without board approval, said two people familiar with the matter. However, the regulator effectively gave Deloitte a clean chit in its final order on 31 July, ruling that the complete facts surrounding the unauthorized transaction were not known to the firm and that disclosure responsibility cannot be shifted to the auditor.

The case dates back to December 2018, when promoter Subhash Chandra signed a declaration and acknowledgement on behalf of ZEEL to deposit the title deeds of its Hyderabad property (spanning 17,639.64 square metres) with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL).

The property served as a first-ranking mortgage for 726 crore in loans taken by four Essel Group entities—Gnex Projects Pvt. Ltd., Vivek Infracon Pvt. Ltd., Gnex Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd., and Renu Realtech Pvt. Ltd.—with Essel Home Pvt. Ltd. acting as co-borrower. The transaction drew Sebi's criticism as it found no evidence of prior approval from ZEEL’s audit committee, board, or shareholders.

Deloitte, which stepped down as ZEEL's auditor in 2022, had flagged on 17 May 2019 in its CARO Report for FY 2018-19 that the original title deed for the Hyderabad property was missing. During its 2024 investigation, Sebi enquired why Deloitte had not investigated the missing trust deed in fiscal 2019 and why it failed to address it in its fiscal 2020 audit report.

Also Read | Sebi order against Zee likely to delay planned ₹3,143-crore fundraise

Auditor exonerated

“The role of a statutory auditor and forensic auditor are different. As a statutory auditor, Deloitte’s role was to bring to shareholder notice the missing deed. It was not obliged to investigate why the deed went missing. The audit firm was told at the time that the deed is with potential buyers of the property,” said one of the sources. The person added that Deloitte was shown the deed before its FY2020 report was written, leading to no further property disclosures, which it explained to Sebi in 2024.

Exonerating the audit firm, Sebi stated in its 31 July order: “The complete facts relating to the execution of the 2018 D&A, the absence of authorisation by the Board and the interest of Noticee Nos. 2 and 3 (Goenka and Chandra) in the transaction were not known to Deloitte. The responsibility for determining whether the event was required to be disclosed cannot be shifted upon the statutory auditor. The reliance placed upon the report of Deloitte is also misplaced.”

Also Read | Zee drags Blinkit to Delhi HC over alleged Instagram copyright infringement

In the same order, Sebi barred ZEEL from the securities market for two months, while banning promoter Subhash Chandra and MD & CEO Punit Goenka for 12 months each. On Wednesday, ZEEL appealed to the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to lift the ban, saying it needs to sell about 1,200 crore in liquid mutual fund investments to fund daily operations.

While the inquiry raised broader questions about an auditor's obligations, Sebi lacks independent powers to directly sanction audit firms. In 2018, Sebi imposed a two-year ban on Price Waterhouse (PwC) over the 7,800 crore Satyam fraud. Although SAT set aside the order, ruling Sebi cannot bar auditors, the Supreme Court stayed SAT's decision in 2019.

Emailed queries to ZEEL, Deloitte and Sebi did not elicit a response.

According to a senior auditor at a Big Four firm (KPMG, PwC, EY, Deloitte), such regulatory enquiries are uncommon but reflect Sebi's tightening oversight. "Sebi checks if the auditor has made disclosures in the CARO report and the fixed asset schedule, among others. Multiple checks are done to see if the board was made privy to any transactions and ensure that the auditor has all the checks and balances in place," the auditor noted.

Also Read | Zee promoter family aims to raise stake, infuse ₹3,143 crore via warrants

About the Authors

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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