The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) examined Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (Deloitte) in 2024 over its role as the statutory auditor of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) regarding transactions made without board approval, said two people familiar with the matter. However, the regulator effectively gave Deloitte a clean chit in its final order on 31 July, ruling that the complete facts surrounding the unauthorized transaction were not known to the firm and that disclosure responsibility cannot be shifted to the auditor.
Sebi said to have examined Deloitte’s role in Zee Entertainment case, given clean chit
SummaryThe regulator ruled that Deloitte was not aware of full facts regarding ZEEL's unauthorized 2018 property pledge and that disclosure duties rest with company management.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) examined Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (Deloitte) in 2024 over its role as the statutory auditor of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) regarding transactions made without board approval, said two people familiar with the matter. However, the regulator effectively gave Deloitte a clean chit in its final order on 31 July, ruling that the complete facts surrounding the unauthorized transaction were not known to the firm and that disclosure responsibility cannot be shifted to the auditor.
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Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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