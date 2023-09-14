Broadbase board before adding new clients, Sebi tells Brickwork2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The order said Brickwork must ensure that no more than a quarter of the members of the new board are related or connected to the founders and present management.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday directed Brickwork Ratings to broadbase its board, three months after the appellate tribunal quashed its order to cancel the credit rating agency’s licence.
