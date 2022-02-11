SEBI directs Dish TV to disclose AGM results

“In spite of there being no prohibitory/restraint order from the Court, the Company has failed to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on December 30, 2021, thereby failing to comply with the provisions of regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR," said the letter. “As this action by the Company ultimately affects the shareholders and the investors due to lack of information in the public domain, the Company is once again called upon to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on December 30, 2021, immediately as the disclosure has already been delayed by 37 days. The non-compliance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI LODR by the Company has been viewed seriously by SEBI and it is informed that the continuing non-compliance shall result in initiation of appropriate enforcement action against the Company," the letter added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}