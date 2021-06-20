Sebi directs PNB Housing to temporarily halt share sale programme

According to the statement, Sebi has pointed out that the issue of securities of the company “is ultra-vires of the articles of association (AOA) and shall not be acted upon until the company undertakes the valuation of shares as prescribed under 19(2) of AOA, for purpose of preferential allotment, from an independent registered valuer as per the provisions of applicable laws." The report, Sebi added, shall be considered by the company’s board while deciding on the preferential issue of shares and warrants.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}