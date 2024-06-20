Sebi directs Religare's board, Saluja to seek approvals for Burman open offer
The markets regulator has signalled its unhappiness over the Religare board's attempt to stall the Burman family’s open offer for the company. It has directed the Religare board to seek RBI approval within a week
India’s markets regulator has pulled up Religare Enterprises Ltd’s chairperson Rashmi Saluja and its board of directors for failing to comply with the securities law after the Burman family launched an open offer to acquire additional shares in the financial services conglomerate.