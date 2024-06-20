Sebi directs Religare's board, Saluja to seek approvals for Burman open offer

The markets regulator has signalled its unhappiness over the Religare board's attempt to stall the Burman family’s open offer for the company. It has directed the Religare board to seek RBI approval within a week

India's markets regulator has pulled up Religare Enterprises Ltd's chairperson Rashmi Saluja and its board of directors for failing to comply with the securities law after the Burman family launched an open offer to acquire additional shares in the financial services conglomerate.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked the REL board to apply to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for necessary approvals within a week and expressed unhappiness over the board's efforts to stall the open offer process.

It has also sought written assurances from the Religare board within a week that it will comply with securities law.

The Burmans, who lead consumer goods company Dabur Ltd, already own more than a 25% stake in REL and need to complete an open offer, as per India's securities regulations.

But for this, Religare needs to apply to three regulators to seek approval for the open offer, which it has resisted insisting that the Burmans are not "fit and proper" to take over the company.

Religare also told Sebi on 31 May and earlier this month that the regulator had exceeded its brief in asking the company's board to comply with its Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers, or SAST, regulations.

"Target Company has violated provisions of Regulation 26 of SAST Regulations, 2011 and has failed to adhere to the underlying principles governing the SAST Regulations," Sebi said in a notice dated 19 June.

The regulator also said Religare had incorrectly concluded that Sebi has no jurisdiction over the matter, despite the markets regulator's instructions to the board to apply for regulatory approvals.

"The Target Company cannot be allowed to impinge on the rights of the shareholders and their fate cannot be left hanging in balance," Sebi said in its notice.

"However, since the Target Company, even after explicit advice from SEBI, has refused to take appropriate step for making applications to regulators for statutory approvals, SEBI is left with no other option but to issue urgent directions to the Noticees to take appropriate steps in this regard," it added.

According to Sebi regulations, the target company—in this case, Religare—needs to apply for all the necessary approvals. This has delayed the open offer in this case after the Religare board turned hostile after the Burmans launched the open offer for Religare. As REL has non-banking, insurance, and broking units, approvals are needed from banking regulator RBI, Sebi, and insurance regulator Irdai.

A lawyer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that while both sides can argue extensively about the necessary approvals, the primary concern is the shareholders' stakes. "There are stakes of shareholders and investors involved in this and those cannot be robbed like that. So Sebi's order is moving in the right direction. The directions are given towards going forward on the open offer. But both sides will have a lot to say in appeal. This order will be challenged", the lawyer added.

The Burmans initially launched the open offer for control of Religare on 25 September. The Burman family owns shares in Religare Enterprises through MB Finmart, Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, and Milky Investment and Trading Co., entities belonging to cousins Anand and Mohit Burman.

The family built up its shareholding in Religare over five years after initially acquiring a 9.9% stake in April 2018. They increased their stake to 14% in June 2021 and then acquired an additional 7.5% in August 2023.

The Burmans initially launched the open offer for control of Religare on 25 September. The Burman family owns shares in Religare Enterprises through MB Finmart, Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, and Milky Investment and Trading Co., entities belonging to cousins Anand and Mohit Burman.

The family built up its shareholding in Religare over five years after initially acquiring a 9.9% stake in April 2018. They increased their stake to 14% in June 2021 and then acquired an additional 7.5% in August 2023.

