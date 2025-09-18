Sebi dismisses Hindenburg Research allegations against Gautam Adani and Adani Group firms

India's capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday, 18 September 2025, announced that they are dismissing the allegations of stock manipulation which were made by the US-based short seller, Hindenburg Research, against billionaire Gautam Adani and his group companies, according to the official filing.

Sebi said that after investigating the allegations, the markets regulator could not ‘establish’ the allegations against Gautam Adani and the Adani Group of companies, including Adani Ports and Adani Power.

The regulator also mentioned that, as no establishments were made, there would be no penalty for Hindenburg's allegations.

“Accordingly, having considered the matter holistically, I find that the allegations made against Noticees in the SCN are not established. Considering the above, the question of devolvement of any liability on Noticees does not arise and hence the question of determination of quantum of penalty also does not require any deliberation. I, hereby dispose of the instant proceedings against Noticees without any direction,” said Kamlesh C. Varshney, whole-time member at Sebi in Thursday's filing.