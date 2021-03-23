Sebi disposes of proceedings against BPSL in GDR manipulation case

"The arrangement of BPSL, in allotting GDR issue to only one entity i.e. Vintage which subscribed to the GDR issue of BPSL by obtaining loan from EURAM Bank and the same was secured by BPSL by pledging its GDR proceeds, seen along with the misleading corporate announcements made by BPSL on October 20, 2006, lead to conclusion that the same were done in pursuance of a fraudulent scheme which had the potential to mislead or induce the investors to sale or purchase of its scrip," Sebi said.