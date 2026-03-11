Subscribe

Sebi eases certification requirement for sales, non-core staff associated with Research Services

Sebi relaxed certification norms for Persons Associated with Research Services (PARS), allowing sales staff, relationship managers and other non-research personnel to qualify through a lighter certification module.

PTI
Updated11 Mar 2026, 09:01 PM IST
AI Quick Read

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) In a move aimed at easing compliance requirements, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday relaxed certification norms for Persons Associated with Research Services (PARS), allowing sales staff, relationship managers and other non-research personnel to qualify through a lighter certification module.

The framework, effective immediately, has been eased as such staff members are not directly associated with or involved in research related aspects.

"Based on the feedback from market participants and as a step towards ease of doing business, it has been decided to specify a lighter NISM certification module for PARS, such as sales staff, relationship managers and other staff, who perform sales and other non-core services, have client contact but are not directly associated or involved in research related aspects," Sebi said in its circular.

Accordingly, PARS, who perform sales and other non-core services, will be required to obtain certification from NISM by passing the 'NISM Series-XXV-A'.

"The PARS who have already obtained NISM SeriesXV certification, as on the date of this circular, shall not be required to undertake NISM Series-XXV-A certification at this stage. Such PARS shall obtain NISM Series-XXV-A certification only after expiry of the validity of their NISM Series-XV certification," Sebi said.

PARS, excluding those who perform sales and other non-core services, will continue to obtain certification from NISM by passing the 'NISM Series-XV: Research Analyst Certification Examination'.

Key Takeaways
  • Sebi has relaxed certification norms for non-research staff to improve compliance efficiency.
  • The new certification module is designed specifically for sales staff, relationship managers and other non-research personnel.
  • Existing certified staff will not need to retake certification until their current one expires.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SebiFinancial Services
