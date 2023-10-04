Empowered to lift corporate veil: Sebi
Sebi’s comments came while arguing in the Bombay Dyeing matter before the Securities Appellate Tribunal. A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala was hearing Bombay Dyeing’s petition challenging Sebi’s October 2022 order against the company.
MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday said it is statutorily empowered to lift the corporate veil and find out the truth whenever the interests of the investors are affected or likely to be affected.
