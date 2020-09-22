Sebi enhances penalty on ICRA, CARE over lapses in rating IL&FS

The Sebi board later disapproved of the low quantum of penalty and sent fresh showcause notices to these three rating agencies on 28 January under section 15(I), the Sebi Act. Under this section, Sebi board can call for and examine records of proceedings if it considers the orders passed by the adjudicating officer erroneous and not in the interest of securities markets. After examining the matter, the Sebi board can enhance the quantum of penalty imposed.