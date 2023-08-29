Sebi ESG rules: Tough, in right direction

Sebi ESG rules: Tough, in right direction1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Sebi’s new rules have become mandatory for top listed companies from this year
The new regulations pertaining to ESG (environment, social and governance) disclosures issued by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are stringent, said India’s top sustainability executives at Mint Sustainability Summit 2023. They also felt that the rules are in the right direction and necessary to keep up with global standards. But India Inc. was probably not prepared for them, said Pradeep Panigrahi, head — corporate sustainability, L&T. “A lot of handholding and knowledge sharing are required for the companies," he said.