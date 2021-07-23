Market regulator Sebi on Friday said that it has allowed to extension of the deadline for listed companies to hold their respective Annual General Meeting (AGM) by one month due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular, Sebi stated, "After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for conduct of AGM by top-100 listed entities by market capitalization. Accordingly, such entities shall hold their AGM within a period of six months from the date of closing of the financial year for 2020-21."

To be sure, Sebi requires top 100 listed entities by market capitalization to hold their AGM within a period of five months from the date of closing of the financial year. However, in view of the pandemic and after receiving requests, it decided to extend the period by one month.

Earlier, Sebi had also extended the time period for the listed companies to submit their Q4 results as well as annual results amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Sebi has given 45 days extra time for companies to file their fourth-quarter results. It has also given an additional one month time to the listed firms to submit their annual results.

In addition, a relaxation of one month till June 30 has been given with respect to filing of yearly secretarial compliance report.

Along with financial results, Sebi has given a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter statement of deviation or variation in use of funds report as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual report in this regard.





