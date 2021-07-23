Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Sebi extends deadline for listed companies to hold AGM by 1 month amid Covid

Sebi extends deadline for listed companies to hold AGM by 1 month amid Covid

Premium
(Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 05:33 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

To be sure, Sebi requires top 100 listed entities by market capitalization to hold their AGM within a period of five months from the date of closing of the financial year

Market regulator Sebi on Friday said that it has allowed to extension of the deadline for listed companies to hold their respective Annual General Meeting (AGM) by one month due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Market regulator Sebi on Friday said that it has allowed to extension of the deadline for listed companies to hold their respective Annual General Meeting (AGM) by one month due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular, Sebi stated, "After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for conduct of AGM by top-100 listed entities by market capitalization. Accordingly, such entities shall hold their AGM within a period of six months from the date of closing of the financial year for 2020-21."

In a circular, Sebi stated, "After consideration, it has been decided to extend the timeline for conduct of AGM by top-100 listed entities by market capitalization. Accordingly, such entities shall hold their AGM within a period of six months from the date of closing of the financial year for 2020-21."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

To be sure, Sebi requires top 100 listed entities by market capitalization to hold their AGM within a period of five months from the date of closing of the financial year. However, in view of the pandemic and after receiving requests, it decided to extend the period by one month.

Earlier, Sebi had also extended the time period for the listed companies to submit their Q4 results as well as annual results amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Sebi has given 45 days extra time for companies to file their fourth-quarter results. It has also given an additional one month time to the listed firms to submit their annual results.

In addition, a relaxation of one month till June 30 has been given with respect to filing of yearly secretarial compliance report.

Along with financial results, Sebi has given a 45-day relaxation for companies to file their fourth-quarter statement of deviation or variation in use of funds report as well as an additional one-month time to submit their annual report in this regard.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

EV batteries: The next victim of high commodity prices?

Premium

How inflation threatens the recovery

Premium

Accountants, lawmakers urge rules on crypto accounting

Premium

Vodafone faces an existential question after SC ruling

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!