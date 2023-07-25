Sebi seeks changes in order on Goenka

In its order on 10 July, SAT had observed that the settlement application filed by the appellants was considered by a committee under the Settlement Regulations in which the WTM was a Member and therefore there is a possibility of the WTM being influenced by the discussions that took place in the settlement proceedings. “In our opinion, WTM is required to focus on the material evidence which is on the record and should not import information which is in his personal knowledge. Thus, in order to remove any kind of bias, we direct SEBI to appoint another WTM to consider the objections of the appellants," it said in the order.