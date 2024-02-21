SEBI finds ₹2000 crore accounting and funds divergence issue at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, say reports
As part of its investigation into Zee founders, SEBI has disclosed that approximately ₹2,000 crore ($241 million) may have been redirected from the company. This amount is nearly ten times more than SEBI investigators initially estimated.
India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has unearthed a financial discrepancy exceeding $240 million or around ₹2,000 crore in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bloomberg reported. This comes as another setback for the beleaguered media firm, occurring within a month of the collapse of its merger with Sony Group Corp's India unit.