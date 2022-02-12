Sebi fines NSE, Ramkrishna, Narain others in key appointment case

"From the record of events of the appointment of Noticee no. 6 and substantial increase in his emoluments every year and the delegation of powers akin to that of MD and CEO, along with the e-mail exchanges between Noticee no. 1 with the unknown person where Noticee no. 6 was also a recipient, it is clear that there has been a conspiracy for the appointment and rise of Noticee no. 6 in NSE," it added.