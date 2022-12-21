Sebi fines Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd ₹10 lakh for violating guidelines2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 07:51 PM IST
The regulatory body determined that RCFL did not follow LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations
The regulatory body determined that RCFL did not follow LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations
Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) was fined ₹10 lakh on Wednesday by capital markets regulator Sebi for violating disclosure guidelines. The fine must be paid by Reliance Commercial Finance within 45 days because its debt securities are listed on stock exchanges.