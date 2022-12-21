Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) was fined ₹10 lakh on Wednesday by capital markets regulator Sebi for violating disclosure guidelines. The fine must be paid by Reliance Commercial Finance within 45 days because its debt securities are listed on stock exchanges.

According to Sebi's ruling, RCFL delayed submitting the record date and failed to notify the stock exchange of the interest payment due date for some non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at least 11 working days prior to the date.

Furthermore, it failed to provide the stock exchange with a certificate proving timely payment of its obligations related to the NCDs within two days after the interest, principal, or both became due.

"I note that from the qualified opinion of the statutory auditor in the audited financial result of RCFL for the half year ended March 31, 2020, it appeared that proceeds raised from issue of debt securities/ NCDs may have been diverted towards certain bodies corporate including group companies which was not disclosed by the noticee (RCFL)," Sebi Adjudicating Officer G Ramar said.

According to the regulations, the company was required to submit a statement indicating material deviations, if any, in the use of proceeds from the issue of debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares from the objects stated in the offer document to the stock exchange every six months along with the half-yearly financial results.

The company also failed to give the debenture trustee a copy of its annual report and a certificate from its statutory auditors regarding the use of funds.

While Sebi agreed, to a limited extent, that it was challenging for the firm to comply with the timeline for disclosures due to the then-current circumstances during the period of COVID-19 lockdown, the company claimed that the non-compliances had occurred due to events beyond its control.

The regulatory body determined that RCFL did not follow LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations after looking into the company's non-compliances with regulatory standards from April 2019 to March 2020.

