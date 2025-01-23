Companies
Sebi raises concern over $1.5 bn HDB Financial Services IPO
Gopika Gopakumar , Anirudh Laskar 4 min read 23 Jan 2025, 05:25 AM IST
SummaryHDB filed its draft IPO papers in November. Parent HDFC Bank will sell its shares worth ₹10,000 crore in an offer for sale
Mumbai: The stock market regulator is examining a potential violation of the Companies Act by HDB Financial Services 17 years ago as the non-bank lender prepares for a $1.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the matter said.
