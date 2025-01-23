Sebi raises concern over $1.5 bn HDB Financial Services IPO

HDB IPO filing

HDB Financial may need to amend its IPO filings to specifically mention the deemed public issue or adjust the offering structure, said Agrawal, a former Sebi official who has worked on such cases in the past. "Additionally, upon receipt of a show cause notice, HDB Financial Services may apply for a settlement, and Sebi, as a pre-condition to settling securities law violations, may direct the company to approach the NCLT or the regional director to compound violations under Section 67(3) of the Companies Act, 1956. This has been Sebi’s approach in past cases, such as with IPO documents of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and RBL Bank Ltd, unless Sebi takes a different approach in the case of HDB. This situation could result in delays or require additional disclosures," he added.