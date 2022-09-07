Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Sebi  imposes  2 cr fine  on  Rana Kapoor

Sebi  imposes  2 cr fine  on  Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank.
2 min read . 07 Sep 2022Priyanka Gawande

  • ATI bonds worth 8,415 crore issued by Yes Bank were written down to zero by the RBI in March 2020

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday imposed a penalty of 2 crore on Rana Kapoor, former managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of Yes Bank Ltd, in a case of mis-selling of additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds to investors.

“Considering the large number of investors impacted and the quantum of sales achieved through this scheme, this act of the notice deserves penalty that is commensurate with the severity of violation and would be a deterrent. We hereby impose a penalty of 2 crore on Rana Kapoor," said Soma Majumdar, adjudicating officer, Sebi in the order.

The matter came under scanner after Sebi received multiple complaints from investors of Basel III compliant AT1 bonds that were issued by Yes Bank. The complaints were about AT1 bonds being palmed off to senior citizens under the guise of super fixed deposits.

AT1 bonds worth 8,415 crore issued by Yes Bank were written down to zero by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in March 2020 as part of a restructuring plan, rendering the bonds worthless and causing huge losses to investors. Nippon India Mutual Fund is being probed by the market regulator for investing in this risky instrument.

Nippon invested about 20% of total issuance. Many investors were surprised by RBI’s action considering that in a bankruptcy case bondholders are often given priority over shareholders.

Sebi carried out its probe between 2016 and 2020 to ascertain whether Yes Bank officials mis-sold AT1 bonds and whether institutional investors who sold the bonds to retail investors through YBL violated the Sebi (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations.

The adjudicating officer noted that 1,346 individual investors had invested approximately 679 crore in the AT1 bonds, of which 1,311 individual investors were existing customers of YBL, who invested about 663 crore in these bonds.

