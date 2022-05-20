Sebi imposes a penalty of 1 crore on IIFL Securities for violating provisions

Along with the Citi Bank Pool/Control Account, an account with Axis Bank was investigated during the inspection since the company told the examining team that the aforementioned account is also a pool account. During the examination, however, it was discovered that, in addition to the funds being transferred to the Axis Bank Pool Account from all Axis Bank accounts and from client dividend accounts, the Axis Bank Pool Account was also being utilised by IIFL for other activities. “In light of the above, it was alleged that the Company has violated provisions of the SEBI 1993 Circular by mixing its own funds with its client funds by using the Axis Bank Pool Account for its own receipts and payments along with using it for pooling of client funds and dividends," SEBI has said in an official notice.

