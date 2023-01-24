Home / Companies / News /  SEBI imposes penalty of 25 cr on Coffee Day Enterprises
Back

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday issued an order in the matter of Coffee Day Enterprises, imposing a fine of 25 crore.

The order comes into force with immediate effect, the market regulator said, adding, “The noticee shall remit/pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of receipt of this order."

Coffee Day Enterprises has reported a total default of 465.66 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions and Unlisted Debt Securities as NCDs and NCRPS, for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022.

CDEL, which is paring its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of 490.66 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.

"The delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis," said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd in a regulatory update last year in October.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is the parent company of Coffee Day Group. 

MINT PREMIUM See All

The company, primarily through its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies, does business in multiple sectors such as coffee retail and exports, leasing of commercial office space, financial services, Integrated Multimodal Logistics, Hospitality and Information Technology (IT)/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout