Capital markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday issued an order in the matter of Coffee Day Enterprises, imposing a fine of ₹25 crore.

The order comes into force with immediate effect, the market regulator said, adding, “The noticee shall remit/pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of receipt of this order."

Coffee Day Enterprises has reported a total default of ₹465.66 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions and Unlisted Debt Securities as NCDs and NCRPS, for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022.

CDEL, which is paring its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of ₹490.66 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.

"The delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis," said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd in a regulatory update last year in October.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd is the parent company of Coffee Day Group.

The company, primarily through its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies, does business in multiple sectors such as coffee retail and exports, leasing of commercial office space, financial services, Integrated Multimodal Logistics, Hospitality and Information Technology (IT)/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Meghna Sen Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in Read more from this author