SEBI imposes penalty of ₹25 cr on Coffee Day Enterprises1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- The noticee shall remit/pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of receipt of this order, SEBI said
Capital markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday issued an order in the matter of Coffee Day Enterprises, imposing a fine of ₹25 crore.
