Sebi imposes 1 crore fine on Alchemist Infra Realty, 4 others

Sebi imposes ₹1 crore fine on Alchemist Infra Realty, 4 others1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 01:41 PM IST
In an order passed on Monday, the watchdog said the company and individuals were engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of ₹1 crore on Alchemist Infra Realty Ltd and four individuals for illegally mobilising funds from the public through a collective investment scheme.
The individuals who have been fined are Brij Mohan Mahajan, Narayan Madhav Kumar, Balvir Singh and Chandra Sekhar Chauhan.
Spotify sees indie playlist grow 90% in 20202 min read . 01:08 PM IST
RIL's O2C business spinoff will facilitate a potential stake sale to Aramco: Moody's1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Airtel partners with Qualcomm for accelerating 5G services in India1 min read . 12:25 PM IST
HSBC’s Asia bankers do better than peers as bonus pool cut 20%1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
In an order passed on Monday, the watchdog said the company and individuals were engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public, which was in the nature of a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS). They had collected money from investors in the name of developing land.
Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office
As per the order, the company had mobilised funds to the tune of ₹54.1 crore, ₹449.41 crore and ₹1,087.68 crore as of March 31, 2009, March 31, 2010, and March 31, 2011, respectively.
Sebi's Adjudicating Officer K Saravanan said the three balance sheet figures on records establish with certainty that the company was carrying out CIS activities at least in the financial years 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11 while Alchemist was incorporated in the year 2008.
"I note that Alchemist was carrying on unregistered CIS activities at least for three financial years," he added.
The total fine is payable by them jointly or severally.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.