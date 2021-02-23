Sebi imposes 1 crore fine on Alchemist Infra Realty, 4 others

OPEN APP
1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 01:41 PM IST PTI

In an order passed on Monday, the watchdog said the company and individuals were engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of 1 crore on Alchemist Infra Realty Ltd and four individuals for illegally mobilising funds from the public through a collective investment scheme.

The individuals who have been fined are Brij Mohan Mahajan, Narayan Madhav Kumar, Balvir Singh and Chandra Sekhar Chauhan.

In an order passed on Monday, the watchdog said the company and individuals were engaged in fund mobilising activity from the public, which was in the nature of a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS). They had collected money from investors in the name of developing land.

As per the order, the company had mobilised funds to the tune of 54.1 crore, 449.41 crore and 1,087.68 crore as of March 31, 2009, March 31, 2010, and March 31, 2011, respectively.

Sebi's Adjudicating Officer K Saravanan said the three balance sheet figures on records establish with certainty that the company was carrying out CIS activities at least in the financial years 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11 while Alchemist was incorporated in the year 2008.

"I note that Alchemist was carrying on unregistered CIS activities at least for three financial years," he added.

The total fine is payable by them jointly or severally.

