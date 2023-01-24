Sebi imposes Rs26 crore penalty on Coffee Day Enterprises

“The reluctance on part of CDEL to recover dues from MACEL is apparent from the fact that CDEL has so far not taken any coercive action against MACEL. In fact, when the fraud was first discovered, rather than taking urgent steps for recovery, it opted to wait for the findings of the investigation of Ashok Kumar Malhotra, CBI who was appointed by CDEL to look into the books and accounts of CDEL and its subsidiaries", the regulator noted.