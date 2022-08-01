Market regulator Sebi has invited bids for the sale of properties of Mega Mould India and Remac Realty India and their promoters as part of their recovery proceedings through the e-auction platform. The bidders are invited to submit their bids along with with an amount equivalent to 10% of the reserve price which is to the tune of over ₹4.05 crore on the properties of these two companies.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}