The market regulator has affirmed its directives concerning 20 out of the 25 entities involved in the Brightcom Group case.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an investigation into a preferential issue of shares and warrants, during which it was discovered that some allottees made only partial payments, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Subsequently, on August 22, 2023, Sebi issued an interim order and on February 28, the markets regulator issued a confirmatory order. In this order, Sebi's Whole-time Member Ashwani Bhatia recommended forwarding the order to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further examination, as certain transactions involved foreign exchange and may contravene laws related to foreign exchange dealings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the directives that have been validated pertains to the regulator's instruction to the company's promoter and CMD, Suresh Kumar Reddy, prohibiting him from assuming any significant managerial role (KMP) in any listed company or its subsidiaries. Additionally, he is barred from engaging in transactions within the securities market until further notice.

“The prima facie findings that the Company had funded its own preferential allotments and had indulged in round tripping of funds continue to sustain. It has clearly emerged that in case of certain Noticees, personal loans advances by them abroad to Mr. Suresh Reddy and his private companies / entities were being repaid in India through the mechanism of allotment of shares of BGL, a listed company, in preferential issues for free or at partial consideration, at the cost of public shareholders of BGL," the order stated.

