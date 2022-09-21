Sebi issues measures to strengthen firewall between credit rating agencies and their non-rating entities

MUMBAI :The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday issued a circular pertaining to measures mandated to strengthen the firewall between Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) and their non-rating entities. As per the circular, Sebi has asked the rating agencies to formulate a policy on separation or firewall practices with the non-rating entities and document the same in their internal operational manuals or governing document.

